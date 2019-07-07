LAURA M. NELSON, 96, departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Stuart, Fla. Born June 26, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the only child of the late Hobart E. and Rocile E. (Jones) Andrews. Laura worked in the Circulation Department of the Fort Wayne Newspapers for 42 years. She was a 50 year member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne before moving to Florida in 2002. She was a member of Beta Phi Sigma Sorority and Eastern Star. Laura was an elegant, stylish woman of strong will who lived to cherish her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Judy (Ron-deceased) Mead of Van Wert, Ohio, Bob (Linda) Spuhler of Hudson, Wis., Cherie (Bob-deceased) Mault of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Gordon (Becky) Murphy of Fort Wayne, and Patricia Murphy of Stuart, Fla.; and grandchildren, Leslie Custer, Hank (Beata) Spuhler, Josh Spuhler, Selena (Darko) Stankovic, Andy (Katie) Mault, Gordon T. Murphy, and Brad (Brooke) Murphy. Laura was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis E. Nelson, in 1975. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with the Reverend Ann Pitman officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town in Nebraska or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019