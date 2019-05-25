Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURA MAY "SHEPERD" WOLFE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAURA MAY "SHEPERD" WOLFE, passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, comforted by Tami and John at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 23, 1946, she was a hair dresser for over 40 years. She was a great story teller, loved to fish and her clothes. Surviving are her children, Tami (Mike) Swartout, John Wolfe and Nikki Minton; grandchildren, Kory (Briana) Bashore, Izabel Bashore, Riley Smitley, Shawn Swartout, Sydney, Blayd, Journy and Mary Gene, and Kyden; siblings, Nina Blodgett of Wisconsin, Ruth Curry and Dee Bannitt, both of Minnesota; best friend, Judy Lehman; and partner, Larry Herron. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carl Wolfe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Laura continues to give by donating her body to IU School of Medicine.

LAURA MAY "SHEPERD" WOLFE, passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, comforted by Tami and John at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 23, 1946, she was a hair dresser for over 40 years. She was a great story teller, loved to fish and her clothes. Surviving are her children, Tami (Mike) Swartout, John Wolfe and Nikki Minton; grandchildren, Kory (Briana) Bashore, Izabel Bashore, Riley Smitley, Shawn Swartout, Sydney, Blayd, Journy and Mary Gene, and Kyden; siblings, Nina Blodgett of Wisconsin, Ruth Curry and Dee Bannitt, both of Minnesota; best friend, Judy Lehman; and partner, Larry Herron. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carl Wolfe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Laura continues to give by donating her body to IU School of Medicine. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close