LAURA MAY "SHEPERD" WOLFE, passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, comforted by Tami and John at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 23, 1946, she was a hair dresser for over 40 years. She was a great story teller, loved to fish and her clothes. Surviving are her children, Tami (Mike) Swartout, John Wolfe and Nikki Minton; grandchildren, Kory (Briana) Bashore, Izabel Bashore, Riley Smitley, Shawn Swartout, Sydney, Blayd, Journy and Mary Gene, and Kyden; siblings, Nina Blodgett of Wisconsin, Ruth Curry and Dee Bannitt, both of Minnesota; best friend, Judy Lehman; and partner, Larry Herron. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carl Wolfe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Laura continues to give by donating her body to IU School of Medicine.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019