LAVELLE J. ESSEX, 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne surrounded by her family. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the daughter of the late James Stearns and Leona Krieg. Lavelle worked 36 years for GTE as a telephone operator. She was an active member of Fort Wayne Metaphysical Chapel and the South Side High School Alumni Association. Lavelle is survived by her children, Pamela Gates of Merrillville, Ind., Donald Essex of Fort Wayne, and Glenna Essex of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn E. Essex; second husband, Jack Disler; daughter, Diana Essex; and brother, Donald Stearns. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at noon. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Metaphysical Chapel. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 23, 2019