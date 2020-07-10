1/1
LAVERN EARL BEAL
LAVERN EARL BEAL, 76, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab. Surviving are his soul mate, James Maddex; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Goldie Beal; and siblings, Imogene Caldwell, Martha K. Dorsey, Vernon, Fern, Arthur Jr. Arno, Linda Lou, and Eugene Beal. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with a walk through visitation starting at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face mask will be required. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
