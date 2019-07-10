LaVERNE AMSTUTZ (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
LaVERNE AMSTUTZ, 89, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born Oct. 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Crates and Velma May. LaVerne was a lifelong member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. LaVerne was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and being a wonderful farm wife. She lovingly raised her four children and was very involved with their activities including the 4-H Club. In 1946, she won the title of Allen County Queen. In her spare time she enjoyed making memories with her grandchildren, her time at the lake, fishing, and her roses. She worked as a teacher's aide at East Allen County Schools for 27 years before retirement. LaVerne was a member of the D.A.R., and D.U.V. organizations. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Conny) Amstutz, Neva (Don) Ramer, Brian (Wendy McConnell) Amstutz, and Keith Amstutz; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren: sister, Ramona (Glen) Houser: and sister-in-law, Ruth May. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Duyane Amstutz; grandson, Joshua Amstutz; daughter-in-law, Michelle Amstutz; and siblings, Eileen (Don) Opliger, Charles May, and Georgia Harris. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). In lieu memorials, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice.
