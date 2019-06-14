LaVERNE J. BUSHEE, 90, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born on Feb. 25, 1929 in rural Ossian, she was a daughter of the late Verne and Mary (Lantis) Slane. She worked at Lutheran Hospital until 1970. She was a partner in the Ossian Hardware from 1970 to 1983 along with her husband, Norman, and was active in the creation of the Ossian E.M.S. program, beginning in 1975. LaVerne would later retire from INDOT. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Ossian, Eastern Star, and Pythian Sisters. Surviving family include her daughter, Nanette Bear; granddaughters, Marissa (Michael) Wheeler, best friend and loving granddaughter, Brittany Bear, Bethany (Mike) Vineyard; great-granddaughters, Braelynn Wheeler and Courtney (Lucas) Heller; and daughter-in-law, Jan Chaney. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Norman Bushee; and son, Daniel Bushee. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Ossian, 123 South Jefferson St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to the church. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019