LAVERNE M. BOERGER, 95, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 3:15 p.m., at Adams - Heritage. Survivors include, daugh ters, Sheryl (Richard) Howard of Decatur, Ind., Carolyn (Sam) Harris of Selma, Ind., Kristine Boerger of Bloomington, Ill., and Patricia (Matthew) Braun of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Dale (Leanne) Busick of Decatur, Ind.; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Boerger; two sons, David Boerger, in 1996, and Dennis Boerger, in 2012; granddaughter, Edon Ladig; and two brothers, Carl Busick and Don Busick. Service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling, with visitation from 2 until time of service. (Family will not be present). Masks are required. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com