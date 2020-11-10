1/1
LAVERNE M. BOERGER
1925 - 2020
LAVERNE M. BOERGER, 95, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 3:15 p.m., at Adams - Heritage. Survivors include, daugh ters, Sheryl (Richard) Howard of Decatur, Ind., Carolyn (Sam) Harris of Selma, Ind., Kristine Boerger of Bloomington, Ill., and Patricia (Matthew) Braun of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Dale (Leanne) Busick of Decatur, Ind.; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Boerger; two sons, David Boerger, in 1996, and Dennis Boerger, in 2012; granddaughter, Edon Ladig; and two brothers, Carl Busick and Don Busick. Service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling, with visitation from 2 until time of service. (Family will not be present). Masks are required. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
