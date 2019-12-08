LAVON CONRAD entered his heavenly home on Thursday Dec. "78, he almost single-handedly shoveled out the ent" (Sherman) GAYLORD II

GAYLORD LAVON CONRAD, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was the eldest son of Albert and Matilda (Sherman) Conrad. He graduated from Leo High School in 1940, where he played basketball, receiving the Allen County Player of the Year Award. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific. Upon his return he married Maxine Hook, to whom he was deeply devoted until her passing in 1981. He worked in the office at Zollner Corporation for 44 years. He was a faithful member of First Missionary Church for over 70 years. Those who remain will attest he was true gentleman of the Greatest Generation. He lived what many would call a spartan life, denying himself while being generous with others in true need. He never failed to tithe, and his refrigerator door was dotted with pictures of missionaries he helped to support. His work ethic was stellar. During the Blizzard of '78, he almost single-handedly shoveled out the entire alley so that he could get his car out of the garage to go to work. He was a quiet observer, sparse with his words. He did not brag, he did not gossip. He was conscientious. Once he responded to an Republican National Committee plea, apologizing to Bob Dole for his late contribution. Gaylord was parochial, private and dependable as his old push mower. He raked the leaves, cleaned the gutters, and picked apples in the fall. He seldom read a book other than the Good Book, seldom attended a concert but sang every verse of a thousand hymns. "We write these words to honor the memory of a simple, devout, loving man. 'Well done good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little: I will set you over much. Enter into the Joy of your Master.'" Matthew 25:21. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Connie J. Kovas (Frank) Moreno, Gloria J. (Chuck) Bowman of Avon, Ind.; six grandchildren, Peter (Jennifer) Myers, Molly (Jeff) Faber, Joseph (Katrina) Walburn, Aaron (Christina) Bowman, Adam (Renee) Bowman, Luke Bowman; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Elise and Amelia Faber; Maxwell Walburn; Andrew and Emily Bowman. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother Jay Conrad; a sister, Virginia, who passed away at an early age, and his very close friend, Highla Ellen Kiessling. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at First Missionary Church, 701 West Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial with military honors will follow service at Covington Memorial Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. Online guestbook at



