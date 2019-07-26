LAVON E. "BETTY" LEININGER, 95, of Yoder, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born Nov. 20, 1923, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mildred (Spear) Hougendobler. She was a homemaker who loved planting flowers and vegetables ever spring. She loved sewing clothes for her daughters when they were young. Betty loved to "refresh" the house by constantly painting the rooms. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Thiele Road, and always a willing helper in church activities. Surviving are her daughters, Karen (Hugh) Littleford, Janice Leininger, Arlene (Leonard) Gallmeyer, and Patty (Mark) Collier; brother, Virgyle (Kathy) Hougendobler; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her first great-great-grandchild due in February. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Clyde B. Leininger; sons, Paul, Terry; an infant daughter; sisters, Marie Scheiman, Ruth Dickerson, Louise Double, and Noreen Hougendobler; and brothers, Argyle, Weldon and Orville. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or Lake Luther. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 26, 2019