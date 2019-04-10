LAVON K. KOENIG, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Scheumann) Saalfrank. She was a member of Martini Lutheran Church, New Haven. Lavon is survived by her children, Brian Koenig, Elaine Jones and Amy Cehvala; siblings, Robert W. (Pat) Saalfrank of Fort Wayne and Joan E. Bleke of Hoagland; and four grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene P. Saalfrank. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Lutheran Life Villages Chapel, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jim Teasdale officiating. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Martini Lutheran Church. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019