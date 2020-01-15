LaVON MAE NESBITT, 96, of Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 6:27 p.m. Born Jan. 6, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Mae (Robbins) Spon hauer. On Nov. 17, 1945, she married Merton "Bert" M. Nesbitt. She worked for Dana-Weatherhead in Columbia City for 21 years. She is survived by her two children, Karen S. (Tony) Reust and Brian D. Nesbitt, both of Columbia City. Funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To send condolences visit www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020