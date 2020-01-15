LaVON MAE NESBITT (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Brian, I'm sorry about your loss."
    - Rodney Tripcony
Service Information
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN
46725
(260)-244-7601
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LaVON MAE NESBITT, 96, of Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 6:27 p.m. Born Jan. 6, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Mae (Robbins) Spon hauer. On Nov. 17, 1945, she married Merton "Bert" M. Nesbitt. She worked for Dana-Weatherhead in Columbia City for 21 years. She is survived by her two children, Karen S. (Tony) Reust and Brian D. Nesbitt, both of Columbia City. Funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To send condolences visit www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.