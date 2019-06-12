LAVON "JIM" MILLER, 74, of Fort Wayne, previously of Leo, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home. Surviving are his son, Ryan Miller and (Kaci, Josiah, Avya & Linda Miller) of Leo; sister, Debra Miller of Fort Wayne; wife, Lu Miller from China and Lu's son, Tony (Michelle and Terry) from Los Angeles, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Irene Miller of Leo. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jim's sister in care of Debra Miller.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019