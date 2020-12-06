1/1
LAVON "BONNIE" SORG
1927 - 2020
LAVON "BONNIE" SORG, 93, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Born June 5, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine (Momper) Fenker. She was married to the late Karl Sorg for 54 years. Bonnie is survived by her sons, Mark (Carol), Marvin (Jean) and Brian Sorg; daughters, Pamela Dancer, Gerilyn Hanks, Paula Drewery, and Nancy (Jim) Hartig; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Travis. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Dean and Randy Sorg; brother, Dale Fenker; and sister, Dolores Buescher. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow the service at the Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to masses in Bonnie's honor and Hope for Animals.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
DEC
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
DEC
12
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anthony Drewery
