LAVONNE "BONNIE" (O'NEILL) KOOP, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Born on Dec. 14, 1928 in Fort Wayne, she wa a daughter of the late Raymond M. and LaMoille (Partee) O'Neill. Bonnie was a former member of the Fort Wayne Women's Club and Cameo Junior Women's Club. She worked for the Railroad Retirement Board and was a former teacher at Memorial Park School. She is survived by her son, Christopher J. (Michele) Koop of Fort Wayne; and grandsons, Wesley and Colin Caple of Lakeville, Minn.; son-in-law, Eric Caple; niece and nephews. Bonnie was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Sue Caple; sister, Rosemary Saleh, and brother-in-law, Jim Saleh. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County SPCA, Leader Dogs for the Blind, or Hope for Animals. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019