LAWRENCE A. GRANAHAN, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Thein-sville, Wis., a son of the late Anthony "Bill" and Dorothy Gran-ahan. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1954. He worked at F & G Food Distributors for 17 years, and went on to retire from Magnavox in 1992, as the Supervisor of Computer Operations. He was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church where he belonged to a couple men's groups and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In the past, he was also involved at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. He served in the Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts for 16 years. He volunteered and was in charge of the St. Patrick's Food Bank for ten years. In his spare time he enjoyed visiting grandchildren, playing his drums, and deer hunting in Michigan. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Teresa Granahan; children, Kathleen (John) Weisbrod, Timothy (Maggie) Granahan, Daniel (Mary Ellen) Granahan, Maureen (Bill) Schnier, and Terry (Florence) Granhan; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; four great-step-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Matter; many wonderful in-laws; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Granahan. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Anne's Home Chapel, 1900 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior of service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835). Entombment will take place in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Fort Wayne Food Pantry or Mercy Ships. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.



