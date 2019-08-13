Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE "LC" CULBERSON. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





LAWRENCE "LC" CULBERSON, 76, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was a pleaser, BBQ enthusiast, hunter, fisherman and accomplished motorhome traveler. He had a life-long love affair with deviled eggs, German chocolate cake, chargrilled oysters, JoJo's homemade canned fruits and veggies, a good Greek salad and a pack of crackers with a coke. LC married his high school sweetheart, Joyce "JoJo" Culberson (McElhaney), almost 58 years ago, with whom he had two girls, Angie (Tim) Garrison of New Market, Tenn., and Kim (Tony) Churchward of Fort Wayne. In the beginning and in the end, JoJo was the one thing that mattered to him most. As for the girls. he taught them to fish, ride horses, build fences, how to both drive and tear up any tractor and the value of a quality dog. LC was "Papa" to four grandsons and one great-granddaughter, all of whom he took extreme pride in. He derived the most enjoyment from creating moments for them all. at the lake, on something motorized, on the road in the motorhome or around a fire. Ronald Eichel a.k.a. Ron Ron of Fort Wayne (deceased), Jesse Eichel a.k.a. Jesse-Ray of New Market, Tenn., Tyler Churchward a.k.a. Ty of Fort Wayne, Ethan Churchward a.k.a. Bubba of Fort Wayne, and little Izze, Isabella Eichel of Carmel, Ind., were truly the apples of Papa's eye. When not doting on his family, LC enjoyed a long and successful career as the Traffic Manager for Vulcraft / Nucor, St. Joe, Ind. He began his career with Vulcraft soon after high school in Fort Payne, Ala., and moved his young family from Fort Payne, Ala., to Fort Wayne in 1973, converting them forever to the "Yankees" of the family! He is survived by many dear family and friends in both Indiana and Alabama. His sister and two brothers that he held so very close to his heart, Melba (Tony) Woods and Gary (Teresa) Culberson, both of Fort Payne, Ala., and Bruce Culberson of Chattanooga, Tenn. He was much older than his siblings, so he had the honor of teaching them to drive, ride the calves rodeo style and he honed their skills at the honored family tradition of burning off the pastures. He is further survived by nephews, Lance (Amy) Woods, Wyatt (Hannah) Woods of Fort Payne, Matthew Culberson of Jacksonville, Ala., and a niece, Jacy Culberson of Fort Payne, Ala. LC loved a reliable pickup truck, a pretty quarter horse and in the day, he excelled at building most anything and fixing most anything with yellow rope and duct tape. He was diligent in donating blood as often as he could and encouraging others to do so. LC took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was all his: a button up plaid shirt, most often paired with elastic waist pants or shorts paired with a stained Farmers Co-op or Bama baseball cap. As his health failed, he enjoyed sitting in his rocker in the garage, petting the neighborhood dogs, watching old westerns and remembering Lookout Mountain and his days spent in Valley Head and Mentone. LC was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Bamalean Culberson of Fort Payne, Alabama. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. LC loved flowers, dogs and supporting a good cause. He'd be honored with any recognition or support of his loves. The family would also like to thank the Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne staff who took great care of him over the past few months. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

