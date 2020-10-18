LAWRENCE (LARRY) D. WATSON, 69, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. A life-long resident of Fort Wayne, he graduated from South Side High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. While serving in South Korea, Larry was part of a multi-divisional effort which received the Meritorious Unit Citation for saving the life of a foreign president. His passions in life were fast cars: Corvettes, Indy, NASCAR and NHRA, and tending to his lawn and gardens; his were second to none! In addition to employment at Zollner Piston Corp, Larry spent most of his career managing produce sections of local grocers. Above all, Larry was devoted to and loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Maggie; daughter, Tracey (Mark) Atkinson; step-son Michael (Erin) Wittkopf; step-daughter Jennifer (Andrew) Wittkopf; grandchildren, Aidan and Layla; brothers, Bob (Luann), and Mark (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eunice (Collier) Watson. A Mass of Christian burial is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church on West State Blvd., with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Lake Ave Catholic Cemetery. Fellowship will be held at the church hall after the cemetery service. Cremation provided by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Highland Park, E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.



