Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY" BOROFF, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Evelyn Pauline "Polly" (Talbott) Boroff for 60 years. He was born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 7, 1936. He graduated from Elmhurst High School where he met the love of his life, Polly. Larry owned the Phillips 66 (Stellhorn Service Center) on Lower Huntington Road for over 20 years. He continued working in the automotive industry for Hires and Napa until retiring. Larry had always been an avid Ford and Volkswagen fan. Larry and Polly have been members of the Avalon Missionary Church for over 50 years and have enjoyed lifelong friendships with their group, the Silver Streaks. Besides his wife Polly, Larry is survived by his two beautiful children, Dean (Lisa) Boroff and Kim Andrew. They are also blessed with seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt), Jon (Michelle), Joseph, Anthony, Holland (Hayley), Samantha, and Sydney. In addition to their grandchildren, they also have six great-grandchildren, Emma, Adrian, Maya, Jackson, Addie, and Luke. Larry is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Boroff) Kinder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hazel (Bellis); and brothers, Donald and Harold. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Larry's chosen memorials are to the Allen County Youth for Christ, Allen County S.P.C.A., and Crisis Pregnancy Center. "We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him." Condolences may be left online at



