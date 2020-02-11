LAWRENCE F. MARTIN (1937 - 2020)
Obituary
LAWRENCE F. MARTIN, 82, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on July 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Bernard and Mary Martin. Larry worked for Peter Eckrich for 40 years. He enjoyed bowling, the Sequence game, woodworking, and was an avid fisherman and golfer. He was a dedicated member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Surviving are his daughters, Debora (Steve) Neher, Linn (Mike) Haag and Kristine Jones; and grandchildren, Kourtney Jones, Ethan (Emma) Neher and Emma Neher. Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carla Martin, in 2009; and a sister, Patricia Behrns. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold St., with viewing one hour prior to Mass. The Rev. Father Andrew Curry will officiate. Viewing also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, .at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. www. sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020
