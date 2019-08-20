LAWRENCE G. "LARRY" BOWERS JR., 83, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 6:50 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Feb. 27, 1936 in Chicago, he was the son of the late Lawrence Bowers Sr. and Edith May (Cowan) Bowers. Larry attended Rome City High School and graduated with the Class of 1954. He then attended Tri State University. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army, On June 16, 1959, he married Zefra Ilene Hursey. Larry worked at International Harvester for 35 years. His memberships included the Antique Boat Motor Club, Blue Bird Society, Eagles, Choir, Orchid Club, and Model Airplane Club. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Zefra Ilene Bowers of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Timothy (Joni) Bowers of Markle, Edith (Brian) Votaw, Joseph Bowers, and Sherrie (David) Conser, all of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Alex) Iwankowitsch of Cromwell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Teddy and Andy Bowers, and son, Charles Terrance Bowers. Funeral service for Larry is 10 a.m. Thursday Aug. 22, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, Ind. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to Team Tim's Kidney Fund (Larry's son). To send family condolences or sign the guest register book visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019