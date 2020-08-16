LAWRENCE GLENN CLOUGH, 75, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind., surrounded by his family. Born in Akron, Ohio, Larry was the son of the late Arthur and Iris Clough. He graduated from The University of Akron with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, achieved his Professional Engineering License, and retired from a long career at Raytheon. He was an active board member of the Papakeechee Lake Association and was instrumental in rebuilding the dam in 2012. He possessed a life-long love of woodworking, boat building, and furniture making, and a passion for motor sports and autocross. He shared his zest for life, his love, and wisdom with all who knew him, especially as a mentor in his professional and personal life. He teasingly said, "I know everything worth knowing and a little bit more." His shining light and warm embrace will be missed by all. Larry is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Diane; his four children, Christine, Bethany, David (Angell), and Patrick; his brother, Woody (Lynn;) and sister, Necia (Bob); and his seven grandchildren. He was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.