1/1
LAWRENCE GLENN CLOUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWRENCE GLENN CLOUGH, 75, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind., surrounded by his family. Born in Akron, Ohio, Larry was the son of the late Arthur and Iris Clough. He graduated from The University of Akron with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, achieved his Professional Engineering License, and retired from a long career at Raytheon. He was an active board member of the Papakeechee Lake Association and was instrumental in rebuilding the dam in 2012. He possessed a life-long love of woodworking, boat building, and furniture making, and a passion for motor sports and autocross. He shared his zest for life, his love, and wisdom with all who knew him, especially as a mentor in his professional and personal life. He teasingly said, "I know everything worth knowing and a little bit more." His shining light and warm embrace will be missed by all. Larry is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Diane; his four children, Christine, Bethany, David (Angell), and Patrick; his brother, Woody (Lynn;) and sister, Necia (Bob); and his seven grandchildren. He was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved