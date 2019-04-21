LAWRENCE "LARRY" J. CLEVENGER JR., 66, passed away on Wednesday, April, 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Lawrence Clevenger and Greta Baker. Larry worked as the Director of Distribution for J.A.T. of Fort Wayne for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Rose Newman - Clevenger of Fort Wayne; children, Adrienne (Ben) Moeller of Fort Wayne, Rachel (Arturo) Sanabria of Columbus, Ohio and Philip Krohn Jr. of Auburn, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Austin, Cole, Sadie, Ariana, Olivia, Brooke, and Luella; sisters, Kathy (Mike) Sullivan and Jody (Bill) Matthei; and stepfather, Rev. Dr. David C. Baker. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent Foundation. The family wishes to thank the J.A.T. family for their care and support. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019