Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE L. MATTSON. View Sign

LAWRENCE L. MATTSON, 68, of Brighton, Mich., passed away while on vacation on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. from complications from leukemia. Born in Kenosha, Wis. on May 30, 1950, he was a son of Ed and Eleanor Mattson. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1968. He graduated from Parkside in 1972. He married Noreen Behr on Oct. 13, 1973 at Kenosha Bible Church. He worked as a manufacturing engineer for American Motors in Kenosha and Detriot, Navistar in Fort Wayne, Ind., and American Tooling Center in Jackson, Mich. He was a member of North Ridge Church in Plymouth and active in several bible study groups. He loved to fish, read and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife, Noreen; his children, Sara (Scott) Romines, Erik Mattson, Megan (Zac) Blaugh; and his granddaughters, Shelby, Sydney, Sophie, Vayda and Riley; his brothers, Norm (Karen) Mattson and Doug Mattson; his niece, Kelly (Randy) White; and nephew, Kurt (Beth) Mattson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Mattson. "The family of Larry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Gary and Joan Schoessow for their loving compassion while we were in Tampa."

