LAWRENCE L. NIEMI, 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Born April 23, 1937, in Wauke gan, Ill., he was the son of the late William and Beatrice Niemi. Larry was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating, playing the guitar and was teaching himself piano. He also loved his dogs, and enjoyed working on older cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and spending time at the lake cottage. Making memories with friends and helping anybody he could were his passion. He was the president of his home owners association and had been a member for 20 years. Larry retired from Abbott Laboratories after 40 years of employment. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Loreen Niemi; children, Cindy (Ray Sr.) Petersen; grandson, Ray (Kelly) Petersen Jr.; brother, Ralph (Mary Jo) Niemi; and sister-in-law, Mary Jean Niemi. He also leaves behind many beloved family members and friends to cherish his memory. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Niemi. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019