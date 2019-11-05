LAWRENCE L. NIEMI (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE L. NIEMI.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home
1320 East Dupont
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home
1320 East Dupont
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAWRENCE L. NIEMI, 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Born April 23, 1937, in Wauke gan, Ill., he was the son of the late William and Beatrice Niemi. Larry was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating, playing the guitar and was teaching himself piano. He also loved his dogs, and enjoyed working on older cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and spending time at the lake cottage. Making memories with friends and helping anybody he could were his passion. He was the president of his home owners association and had been a member for 20 years. Larry retired from Abbott Laboratories after 40 years of employment. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Loreen Niemi; children, Cindy (Ray Sr.) Petersen; grandson, Ray (Kelly) Petersen Jr.; brother, Ralph (Mary Jo) Niemi; and sister-in-law, Mary Jean Niemi. He also leaves behind many beloved family members and friends to cherish his memory. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Niemi. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details