LAWRENCE MARTIN KANE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born March 9, 1933, he was a son of the late Paul P. Kane and Sara Ruth Kane (Weiner). Larry was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, who, as a veteran of the United States Navy, served his country with active duty during the Korean War. He was one of the first members of his family to graduate from college and graduated with an Engineering degree from the University of Massachusetts and then continued on with an MBA via the General Electric Trainee program. Larry made his professional career at General Electric for 30 years. He then truly found his calling as a Financial Advisor and Stock Broker for more than 20 years before retiring at the robust age of 79. He is survived by his first wife of 29 years, Kathleen (Ingerson) Burgess; three children, Leslie (John) Cooley of Monon Ind., Paul (Pamela) Kane of Indianapolis, Ind., Daryl Reid of Granger, Ind.; six grandchildren, Jessica (Trevor) Baier, Nicholas Kane, Samuel (Abigail) Kane, Zachary Reid, Joshua Reid, and Caleb Reid; siblings, Estelle Kane, Marilyn Feinberg, Dorothy Daigle, Alan (Lela) Kane, and Joyce Sprowson; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and his cat, Callie. He was preceded in death by his second wife of 25 years, Mary (Foor) Kane; his beloved brother, Bill (Evelyn) Kane; and the other spouses of his siblings, Harry Feinberg, Dick Daigle, and Gil Sprowson. Larry was known for his love and devotion to his family throughout his entire lifetime. His efforts as a father, son, brother, husband were never-ending and always present. His love for family meals and one on one time with those who meant the most to him was felt by all. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will ensue each day in his memory. A formal celebration of life will be determined based on Covid 19 Pandemic restrictions.

