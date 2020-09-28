LAWRENCE W. HILLE, 90, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lawrence Hille and Esther Hille. Lawrence worked as an accountant with both Sherman White and Quality Foods. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Hille; son, David Hille; and his sister-in-law, Lana Hille, all of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Don Hille. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com