LAWRENCE W. HILLE
LAWRENCE W. HILLE, 90, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lawrence Hille and Esther Hille. Lawrence worked as an accountant with both Sherman White and Quality Foods. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Hille; son, David Hille; and his sister-in-law, Lana Hille, all of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Don Hille. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:30 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
OCT
2
Service
10:30 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
