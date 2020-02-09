LE ELLA M. BALLIET, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehab Center. Born April 21, 1931 in Roanoke, she was a daughter of the late Clyde R. and Ethel (Whirledge) Opliger. She retired from Lutheran Hospital after 20 years of service. Le Ella was a member of New Haven Moose Lodge 1700 Auxillary where she was a past senior regent. Surviving are her children, Kym Seslar, Neal Seslar, Carolyn Davis, and Pamela Beck; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Edwin Opliger; and sister, Betty Shedd. She was also preceded in death by husband, Lloyd E. Balliet; and brother, Paul Opliger. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020