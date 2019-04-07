Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEAH DEMAREE DOUGLAS. View Sign

LEAH DEMAREE DOUGLAS, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. This lovely woman was a mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend to many. Born June 21, 1981, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Carolyn and Stephen Demaree. "Leah began life as a happy go lucky little girl who loved to play dress up, listen to Debbie Gibson songs and play with her Barbies; her winsome spirit lit up a room before you saw her enter and she never met a stranger." She spent her preschool years in Streamwood, Illinois, and elementary years in East Lansing, Michigan before the family moved to Germantown, Tenn., where Leah was confirmed at Farmington Presbyterian Church and graduated from Houston High School. Leah received her Bachelor's degree in Public Relations and English from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., where she was a Zeta sister, and continued with a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Calif. She began her professional career as a communication specialist at the Cotton Board, Memphis, Tenn., followed by Leather Goods Senior Product Manager for Fossil in Dallas, Texas, and Housewares Product Manager for Home D‚cor Co., South Haven, Miss. For the past three years, she and her husband, Rich, and daughter, Madeline, have been living Clifton, Texas, where they own the Cliftex Theater. She was a light in the community, and committed to supporting Clifton and the families living there. Leah was office manager for Bosque County Properties and also served on the board for the Clifton Chamber of Commerce. Leah was a woman of adventure from cooking to fly fishing. She loved designing and was starting to live the life of an entrepreneur. Her most cherished role was wife and mother. Her bright smile and quick wit brought joy to all who knew her. Leah is survived by her husband, Rich; daughter, Madeline; parents, Stephen and Carolyn Demaree; sister, Elizabeth; in-laws, Rick and Sally Douglas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Amy and Stacey Ramos; two nieces, Mary and Emily Ramos; grandfather-in-law, Gene Douglas; along with countless extended family members and dear friends. The first memorial service is 10 a.m. a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clifton, Texas, with visitation to follow. The second memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Farmington Presbyterian Church, Germantown, Tenn., with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leah Demaree Douglas Imagination Foundation, a 501c.3 dedicated to promoting and funding activities that facilitate early childhood development and reading for pre-school age children living in Leah's hometown of Clifton, Texas. Checks payable to the Foundation may be sent to First Security State Bank, PO Box 87, 307 Third St., Cranfills Gap, TX 76637.

