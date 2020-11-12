1/1
LEAMOND "DAVE" MILLER
LEAMOND "DAVE" MILLER, 72, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Dave was the son of the late Russel and Lucy Miller. Dave graduated from Central High School. He served his country as a proud Army veteran. During his working career, Dave worked in the maintenance field and as a security officer. Dave and his wife lived in Las Vegas for 18 years prior to moving back to Fort Wayne. Dave loved playing his guitar with his family and for his church. Dave loved being with his wife, walking, going to the casinos and even shopping together. He was a member of Victory Life Church. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Joan Miller; children Leamond Miller II, Brian (Kari) Miller and Roger (Angella) Miller; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with two on the way; brothers, Randy (Tammy) Miller and Errick Scott Miller; and sister-in-law, Christy Reynolds - Miller. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Mahlon Miller. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Victory Life Church, with calling from 2 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Victory Life Church. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
