LEDGER LAVON MOORE, infant son of his loving parents, Lindsay Walker-Moore and Landon Moore, went into God's arms Friday, March 13, 2020. "I carried you every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine." He came in to the world at 12:59 a.m., weighing 9 lbs 10 oz and 22 in.. He is also survived by his sister, Amelia; and grandparents, Thomas and Sandra Walker of Hamilton, Ind., and Michael and Ann Moore of Laotto, Ind. He'll be missed by his aunts, uncles, and cousins. "Although Ledger never spent any time on this earth, he touched many hearts. Our little angel will never be forgotten." A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the family or A Walk To Remember, Inc. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. "The mountains are calling, and I must go."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020