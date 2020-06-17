LEE ALLEN DILTS, 65, of Warren, Ind., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, 9:29 a.m., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Memorial service to celebrate Lee's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Warren United Church of Christ, 202 W. 2nd St. Warren, where family and friends may gather to share and remember from 9 to 11 a.m. Pastor Troy Drayer officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Ind.



