Or Copy this URL to Share

DILTS, LEE ALLEN: Memorial service to celebrate Lee's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Warren United Church of Christ, 202 W. 2nd St. Warren, where family and friends may gather to share and remember from 9 to 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store