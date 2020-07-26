LEE CHAPMAN, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He retired in 2019 from Omni Source after 49 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Zandra Chapman; children, Lori, Charles and Brenda Chapman; stepchildren, Tamika (Brent) Wright and Bri'on Hagler; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; 20 siblings, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves his trusted K-9, Sassy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin Chapman and Anne B. Hogue, and eight siblings. Service is noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Oakridge Temple Church of God, 2808 Evans St., with walk-through visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com