LEE E. BRYANT, 87, of Decatur, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 13, 1933, at his home in Wells County, a son of the late Vernon E. Bryant and Geneva (Greek) Bryant. He was united in marriage to Phyllis J. Schnepp on Oct. 8, 1955, in Zion Lutheran Church - Friedheim. Lee was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged on April 14, 1955. He worked at Welders Services and retired in 1998. He previously worked at Skel Gas and Hoosier Wire and Die in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis J. Bryant of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bryant of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Erin Bryant of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson, David Bryant of Fort Wayne; brother, Ross (Betty) Bryant of Ossian; and sisters, Deanna (Robert) Patten of Atlanta, Ga. and Guilia Maxwell of Creswell, N.C. He was preceded in death by a son, Duane E. Bryant in 2002. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's memory to the St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen - 175th Anniversary Mission. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. For complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit

