LEE PATRICK MOWAN, 76, of Ninevah, Ind., passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a retiree of International Harvester. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, Ind. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.swartzmortuary.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019
