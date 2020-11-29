LEE PATRICK SCOTT, 66, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of Dawn (nee Mikolay); loving father of Elaine; dear grandfather of Kyree Williams and Justin Williams; and brother of William (Betty) and Richard (Janis). He was a car enthusiast who loved muscle cars and was a member of the Curbside Cruisers. Private family funeral services were celebrated and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to H.O.P.E. for Animals, 1333 Maycrest Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 or online at https://www.hope-for-animals.org/donate-2/
. Arrangements by Ferfolia Funeral Home, Sagamore Hills, Ohio. (330) 467-4500.