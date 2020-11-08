LEE ROBERT DESMONDS, 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Lee was the son of the late Robert and Helen Des monds. Lee graduated from North Side High School, and worked as a forklift driver at Mattel for 25 years. Most recently he worked for Benchmark Human Services. Lee enjoyed bowling, playing word searches, collecting pens, trains, and mowing lawns for neighborhoods and friends. He was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Michelle Desmonds; daughter, Cassondra (Terry) Mize; and sister, Rosie (Joe) Steir. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Lee Desmonds Jr. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition.