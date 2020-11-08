1/1
LEE ROBERT DESMONDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE ROBERT DESMONDS, 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Lee was the son of the late Robert and Helen Des monds. Lee graduated from North Side High School, and worked as a forklift driver at Mattel for 25 years. Most recently he worked for Benchmark Human Services. Lee enjoyed bowling, playing word searches, collecting pens, trains, and mowing lawns for neighborhoods and friends. He was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Michelle Desmonds; daughter, Cassondra (Terry) Mize; and sister, Rosie (Joe) Steir. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Lee Desmonds Jr. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved