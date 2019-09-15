LEE T. MYERS, 85, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by family at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born on April 10, 1934, in Carlisle, Pa. He served in the Air Force for four years and was stationed in Duluth, Minn., where he met his wife of 60 years, Gail (Miller) Myers. Lee and Gail moved to Fort Wayne in 1960 so he could attend Indiana Tech to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 28 years. He retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling with his family, crafting, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and fishing. He and Gail are active members of Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, where they are surrounded by a warm church community. He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, Steve (Amy) Myers; daughters, Kathryn O'Neil and Jeanette Foster; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road Fort Wayne (IN 46835) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Chapel U.M.C. or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019