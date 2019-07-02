Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEILA J. "JEAN" SWYGART. View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home 111 South Water St Monroeville , IN 46773 (260)-623-3279 Send Flowers Obituary

LEILA J. "JEAN" SWYGART, 87, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 11:07 a.m., at Adams Heritage. Born Dec. 21, 1931, in Hicksville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Elmer M. Bassett and Violet F. (Carver) Bassett . She was united in marriage to Weldon W. Reas on Dec. 20, 1950; he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2000. She married Jack Swygart on July 7, 2000; he preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2005. She was a former member of Monroeville Nazarene Church. Jean was the owner of Squeeze Inn Restaurant from March of 1963 to March of 1979 for a total of 16 years of ownership. She was an avid IU basketball fan and loved to watch the Game Show Network. She enjoyed watching her great-grandsons basketball and baseball games. She was a great cook and known for her pie making skills. Surviving are her daughter, Linda (David) Anderson of Monroeville, Ind.; stepsons, William (Linda) Swygart of Hoagland, Ind., John (Deb) Swygart of Monroeville, Ind., Kenny Swygart of South Bend, Ind., and Dan Swygart of Ohio; stepdaughters-in-law, Michelle Swygart of Monroeville, Ind., and Diane Swygart of Wakarusa, Ind.; sister, Doris Ridgeway of Hicksville, Ohio; brothers, Lee Bassett of Hicksville, Ohio and Rex (Belva) Bassett of Hicksville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michael C. Anderson, Serena K. Anderson, Dr. Rebecca Baker-Palmer, Alan W. Anderson, and Stephanie A. Diss; and seven great-grandchildren, Piper, Dade, Daggar, Wilson, Michael, Carson, and Trevin. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nila Baker; two step-sons, Steve and Michael Swygart; seven brothers, Ralph, Gerald, Basil, Robert, Kenneth, Virgil, and Junior Bassett; and two sisters, Lois Humbarger and Alice Karnes. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Lynn Hart officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memroails to the Monroeville Fire Department or Monroeville EMS. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

