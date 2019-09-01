LEISA JOHNSTON, 50, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 3:19 p.m. at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Husband Kevin Johnston of Monroeville, Ind., son, Jeremy (Cori) Johnston of Monroeville, Ind.; mother, Nancy (Terry) Steed of Markle, Ind.; father, Deavern (Marguriete) Nelson of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Johnston. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019