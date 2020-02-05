LELA C. PIO, 99, of Avon Park, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Fla. after a stroke. Born Oct. 14, 1920 at home in Hartville, Mo., she attended Mountain Grove High School. After high school she received her teaching certificate and taught school in a one room schoolhouse grades 1 through 8. She then moved to Fort Leonard Wood area and took a job sewing. One fateful night she went roller skating and met the love of her life, Bob Pio stationed there before heading overseas to fight in World War II. They were married for over 70 years. Bob and Lela lived in Fort Wayne Ind. and later retired to Avon Park, Fla. where she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and neighbors. Bob passed away on Father's Day of 2016 from cancer. She leaves behind a son, Robert Pio of Avon Park Fla.; a daughter, Deborah (Kenneth) Hirsekorn of Marco Island, Fla., 11 grandchildren, Chris Pinter of Fort Wayne, Nicole Warner of Huntertown, Nanette Laughton of Norwalk, Conn., Ed Hirsekorn of Brant Beach N.J., Jeff Pio of Morristown N.J., Heather Bible of Bryan Ohio, Kevin Pio of Fort Wayne, Donna Beck of New Haven, Ind., Joe Wallace of Fort Wayne; Auriel Wallace (deceased) and Brian Pio (deceased); 26 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donations can be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring (FL 33870) in memory of Lela Pio. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2020