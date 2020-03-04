LELAND "LEE" K. BUCHANAN, JR., 90, of Carmel, Ind., passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Lee was born May 26, 1929, in Valparaiso, Ind., the son of the late Leland (Lee) K. and Lillian E. (Mc-Ginnis) Buchanan. Lee married Nancy (Green) Buchanan on Nov. 10, 1962. Surviving are his sister, Stella Buchanan-Schroeder; aunt, Mary Ellen Hazlett; his sons, Geary M. (Becky) Buchanan, William L. Buchanan and Kim A. (Janice) Buchanan; daughters, Jana L. (Stephen) Richardson and Lisa B. (Michael) Mattingly; grandchildren, Chad Buchanan, Brian (Elisha) Buchanan, Blake Buchanan, Drew (Jamie) Buchanan, Cody Buchanan, and Beth (Mark) Goddard; also several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Lee's life is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens - Good Shepherd Chapel, Indianapolis, Ind. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a donor's favorite charity. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020