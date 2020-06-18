LENA BELLE "LANNY" VAN RYN, 95, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on Dec. 20, 1924, in Wabash, Ind. Lanny attended Central High School, in Fort Wayne, before marrying Robert Van Ryn Sr. in 1943. Besides staying at home and raising six children, she sometimes worked as a waitress and bartender. In 1963, she earned her Realtor's License from the state of Indiana and worked as a Realtor and then Real Estate Broker for several years. After retiring to Florida, she managed her own antique shop in Arcadia, Fla. She had a beautiful singing voice, loved reading, puzzles, games, and in her later years, Bingo. "Lena Belle Van Ryn ROCKED!" She is survived by her children, Robert (Mary) Van Ryn Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Ronald (Dolores) Van Ryn of Frisco, Texas, Sheldon (Linda) Van Ryn of Fort Wayne, and Lori Van Ryn Davis of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and her "second daughter", Irene Van Ryn of New Haven, Ind. Lena Belle is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Rob Van Ryn and Ben (Kim) Van Ryn of San Antonio, Texas, Cameron (Wendy) Van Ryn of Chugiak, Alaska, Talena Van Ryn Conley of Avilla, Ind., Amy Van Ryn (Frank) Montoya of Patterson, Calif., Nanette Van Ryn and Brandi Van Ryn (Adam) Venderley, both of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Sarah) Van Ryn of Fort Wayne, Jenny Van Ryn (Jeff) Barney of New Haven, Ind., Tyler Davis of Tampa, Fla., and Cody Davis of Pinellas Park, Fla. And, additionally she is survived by 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren. Lanny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Van Ryn, Sr.; and sons, Michael (Karen) Van Ryn and Kirk Van Ryn. Public visitation is 11 a.m., to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home. Private services will then be held for the family. The memorial guestbook for Lena Belle may be signed at www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.