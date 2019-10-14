LENARD ALLEN WILSON, 72, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Fort Wayne. Born in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Raymond Wilson and Marcella Jackson. Lenard worked in skilled trades for General Electric for 39 years retiring in 2005. He proudly served his country as member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Lenard was a lifetime member of Post 2749 and American Legion Post 241. He was also a member of the Fremont Moose. He is survived by his wife, Jill Wilson of Orland, Ind.; children, Lori (Robert) Lowe of Lanoka Harbor, N.J., Landon Wilson of Orland, Ind., and Lance (Angela) Wilson of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jane Hoschak of Ney, Ohio, and Ron Wilson of Brownsburg, Ind. Lenard was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Wilson. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Post 2749 or Post 2749 Auxiliary. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 14, 2019