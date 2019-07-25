LENORA L. JOHNSON, 91, of Auburn, Ind., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home. Born Aug. 6, 1927, on the family farm, she was the daughter of Lester E. and Lazeal (Witt) Boger. She was a 1945 graduate of Auburn High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1949. She was a Home Economist for Wayne County in Indiana and worked alongside her husband Don on the family farm her entire life. Lenora married Donald D. Johnson on Oct. 7, 1950, in the same family farm house she was born in and passed away in; he survives. Also surviving are two sons and two daughters, Cathie (Dr. Norman) Houze of Bloomington, Jeffery (Tina) Johnson of Auburn, Lorie (Cary) Bishop of Auburn, and Kent (Shelley) Johnson of Auburn; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 910 North Indiana, Auburn, Ind., with calling from 1 to 2 p.m. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Ind. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Preferred memorials can be given in Lenora's name to the church. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 25, 2019