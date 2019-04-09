LENORA "LEE" WOLFE-EASTES-ROOS, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born Sept. 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Selma Wolfe. Lenora worked for ITT for 28 years before, retiring in 1999. Surviving are her children, Diane (Jon) Havert, Abby Walls, April (Dee) Skinner, Jan Whitaker, Barry Roos, and Brenda (Kent) Holse; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Funeral service is is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2019