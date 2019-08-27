LEO A. CURRY, passed on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. "Our family lovingly remembers his 91 years of life, and mourns his passing." Born Sept. 4, 1928, in Ashley, Pa., he was the ninth of 10 children of Irish immigrants. He served in the U.S. Navy for five years, and during that time met his wife Bonita Swain; they married in 1953, moved to Fort Wayne in 1960, and had 51 years together. Leo retired from Slater Steel in 1988, and in retirement served the community as a volunteer for Erin's House and Haley Elementary School. He is survived by his daughters, Ann (Curry) Heidenreich of Fort Wayne, Laura Curry and Kathleen Curry, both of California; seven grandchildren, Anna (Heidenreich) Allison and Jeremy Heidenreich, both of Fort Wayne, Joseph Heidenreich of Indianapolis, Lydia Ellis - Curry, Sofia Ellis - Curry, Claire Curry Karban, and Jesse Curry Karban; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. In gratitude for his care, memorial donations to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, are welcomed by the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019