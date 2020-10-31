1/1
LEO "LEE" CASE
LEO "LEE" CASE, of Palmetto, Fla., formerly of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, of natural causes. Lee, the founder and owner of Lathe Specialties for over 25 years was an avid outdoor person and fisherman. He was born in Fort Wayne on June 26, 1938. Lee resided last on his farm on Airport Road. He was a past member of the Blue Lodge Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Peggy; seven children, two brothers, four stepchildren, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration Life is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol Clubhouse, 985 State Road 9 North, Columbia City (IN 46725). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2020.
