LEO RAY CORNEWELL, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, on June 23, 1931, he was the son of Elmore E. and Catherine (Johnson) Cornewell. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Leo was a pattern maker with Allen Pattern. He married Elsie M. Book; she preceded him in death in 1996. Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Cornewell of Fort Wayne and Cliff (Laurie) Cornewell of Churubusco; daughters, Cindy (Arlin) Springer of Yoder, Vicky (Ed) Cayot of Marion, Ill., and Brenda (Tom) Hulvey of Ossian; 12 grandchildren, and 22 great- grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. A private gathering with burial will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations in Leo's honor may be sent to Southern Care Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2020