LEO RAY CORNEWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO RAY CORNEWELL.
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEO RAY CORNEWELL, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, on June 23, 1931, he was the son of Elmore E. and Catherine (Johnson) Cornewell. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Leo was a pattern maker with Allen Pattern. He married Elsie M. Book; she preceded him in death in 1996. Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Cornewell of Fort Wayne and Cliff (Laurie) Cornewell of Churubusco; daughters, Cindy (Arlin) Springer of Yoder, Vicky (Ed) Cayot of Marion, Ill., and Brenda (Tom) Hulvey of Ossian; 12 grandchildren, and 22 great- grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. A private gathering with burial will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations in Leo's honor may be sent to Southern Care Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.